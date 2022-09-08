Police identify man killed near downtown St. Louis riverfront

This story was updated Thursday with the victim's identity.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man shot and killed earlier this week in a triple shooting on North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

Nicholas Taylor, 30, of Ferguson, was shot multiple times just before midnight Monday on the street in front of the Gateway Arch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were also shot. Both were dropped off at a hospital and listed as critical but stable on Tuesday morning.

Police have no suspects in the shootings.