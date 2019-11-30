ST. LOUIS • Police here on Saturday identified a man shot dead in a double shooting on Thanksgiving Day at a gas station in the North Riverfront neighborhood.
Shawn Stewart, 33, of the 4200 block of Penrose Street in St. Louis, was one of two people shot shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at Love's Truck Stop at 6124 North Broadway.
Police found Stewart, who was shot in the head, dead at the scene. A second man shot in the back was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man remained at a hospital Saturday, where his condition was reported to be stable.
A person taken into custody at the scene shot Stewart and the second man during a fight they had over an argument, police said Saturday. It was not clear if authorities had filed criminal charges against the man.
The shooting was one of two homicides on Thanksgiving in St. Louis. A man was fatally shot in the chest Thursday morning in Hamilton Heights. Police on Saturday announced charges against a suspect they said shot the man during a fight.