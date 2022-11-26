 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man killed outside Arcade Apartments in Downtown St. Louis

Homicide in downtown St. Louis

A St. Louis police detective looks over bullet casings scattered at Eighth and Olive streets on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, downtown after an homicide outside the Arcade Apartments.

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man killed on Tuesday in a shooting Downtown. 

Policed said on Saturday that Eddie Price, 36, was found dead around 9 p.m. in the outside vestibule of the Arcade Apartments at North 8th and Olive streets.

Price was shot multiple times, police said.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.

