Police identify man killed outside Arcade Apartments in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man killed on Tuesday in a shooting Downtown.
Policed said on Saturday that Eddie Price, 36, was found dead around 9 p.m. in the outside vestibule of the Arcade Apartments at North 8th and Olive streets.
Price was shot multiple times, police said.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.
