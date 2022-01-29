Police identify man killed outside north St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS — Police on Saturday released the identity of a man killed outside a north St. Louis bar this past week.

Williams Ownes, Jr., 31, of Riverview, was shot in the head following a robbery early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Diana's Royal Palace, 4255 Natural Bridge Avenue, in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

St. Louis police said Ownes was one of four suspects in the robbery.

A 56-year-old man identified as one of the robbery victims was also shot that night. He was hit in the leg and survived but was hospitalized. Police haven't said how badly he was hurt.

The injured man was with another man and two women at their car parked outside the club when they were approached by Ownes and three other men who robbed them at gunpoint, police said.

A security guard saw the robbery and fired shots at the suspects, police said. A police summary of the shooting didn't say if the guard's bullets hit the robbery victim too, or how the robbery victim ended up being shot.

The 25-year-old security guard wasn't injured. The rest of the robbery suspects got away.

