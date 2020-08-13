Police identify man killed overnight in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 5:45 p.m. Thursday with the name of shooting victim.

ST. LOUIS — A man was gunned down early Thursday not far from where a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot just a few hours earlier.

Dorcino Jackson, 30, was shot several times in the back about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of North Market Street, near Vandeventer Avenue. He was found inside a vehicle.

Jackson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. He lived in the 1700 block of Nemnich, in an unincorporated part of north St. Louis County.

Police have no suspects.

His killing was on the edge of the Jeff-Vander-Lou and the Greater Ville neighborhoods. The scene is about a mile northwest of where a 14-year-old boy, Victrail Mora, was fatally shot outside his home on Gamble Street three hours earlier. Police had no suspects in the boy's death.

Homicides in St. Louis are running about 35% higher than the same period last year.