Police identify man killed Thursday in city's O'Fallon neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot to death last week in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood as Victor Hackbarth of Overland.
Hackbarth, 45, of the 1800 block of Spencer Avenue, was found about 11: 15 p.m. Thursday with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4100 block of Turner Avenue. Police were initially called for a vehicle crash with injuries. Police found Hackbarth, who had been involved in a crash.
He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not provided any details on possible suspects.
