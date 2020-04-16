You are the owner of this article.
Police identify man killed Wednesday in Walnut Park East neighborhood
Police identify man killed Wednesday in Walnut Park East neighborhood

UPDATED at 4:00 p.m. Thursday with name of victim

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead after being shot several times in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday, police say. 

The shooting happened near the intersection of Harney and Genevieve avenues shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say the victim is Tony Smith, 31, of the 5400 block of Shreve Ave. 

Officers responding to a shooting call found the man outside. The man later died at a local hospital. 

Wednesday's shooting marks at least three homicides in St. Louis over the past 24 hours.

The homicides include a teenage girl who was shot and killed in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood and a 19-year-old man who died at a hospital after being shot in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Police tape
