Police identify man shot and killed in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man who died earlier this week after being shot in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis.

Officers were responding to calls about a shooting Monday when they found Demario Isaiah Jordan shot multiple times on the 8500 block of North Broadway Avenue.

Jordan, 25, of the 800 block of Washington Avenue, later died at a hospital.

Another shooting victim, a 60-year-old man, was found by police on the 8600 block of North Broadway, and police said he was in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting, police said.

Authorities did not indicate a motive for the shooting.