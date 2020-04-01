Police identify man shot and killed in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis
Police identify man shot and killed in Baden neighborhood of St. Louis

Two men shot on North Broadway in St. Louis

Police gather and document evidence at the scene of a shooting on North Broadway in St. Louis on Monday, March 30, 2020. Two men were found shot at the scene, one in the 8500 block of N. Broadway and one in the 8600 block of N. Broadway. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man who died earlier this week after being shot in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis.

Officers were responding to calls about a shooting Monday when they found Demario Isaiah Jordan shot multiple times on the 8500 block of North Broadway Avenue.

Jordan, 25, of the 800 block of Washington Avenue, later died at a hospital.

Another shooting victim, a 60-year-old man, was found by police on the 8600 block of North Broadway, and police said he was in stable condition. 

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting, police said. 

Authorities did not indicate a motive for the shooting.

