Police identify man shot and killed in Compton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man shot dead last week in the city's Compton Heights neighborhood.
Jerrod Lee Jones Jr., 26, was killed just after 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russell Boulevard. Police were on their way to another call when they happened upon Jones lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.
Jones lived in the 9700 block of Colony Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Police said they have no suspects.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
