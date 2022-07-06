 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man shot and killed in Compton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man shot dead last week in the city's Compton Heights neighborhood. 

Jerrod Lee Jones Jr., 26, was killed just after 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russell Boulevard. Police were on their way to another call when they happened upon Jones lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Jones lived in the 9700 block of Colony Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors. 

Police said they have no suspects.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
