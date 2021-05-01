 Skip to main content
Police identify man shot and killed in Ferguson, seek arrest of suspect
FERGUSON — Authorities charged Ronnie Edwards, 21, on Saturday in the killing of a man, who they identified as Antonia Huey, 65.

Ronnie Edwards

Ronnie Edwards, 21, is being charged in the murder of Antonia Huey, 65, in Ferguson, police say.

Huey was shot and killed Friday after an altercation around noon at a residence in the 1600 block of Norlakes Drive.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, fled after the shooting. 

Authorities issued arrest warrants for Edwards for 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action, and asked the public for help in locating him.

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
