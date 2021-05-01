Police identify man shot and killed in Ferguson, seek arrest of suspect

FERGUSON — Authorities charged Ronnie Edwards, 21, on Saturday in the killing of a man, who they identified as Antonia Huey, 65.
Huey was shot and killed Friday after an altercation around noon at a residence in the 1600 block of Norlakes Drive.
The suspect, a man in his 20s, fled after the shooting.
Authorities issued arrest warrants for Edwards for 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action, and asked the public for help in locating him.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.