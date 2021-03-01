 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man shot and killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
0 comments

Police identify man shot and killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot and killed last week in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. 

John Bragg, 47, was shot about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Stewart Place, near Union Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

Bragg, who lived in the 5300 block of North Euclid Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have not identified any suspects in the killing. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County leader discusses work to get more vaccines to residents

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports