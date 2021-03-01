Police identify man shot and killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man shot and killed last week in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
John Bragg, 47, was shot about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Stewart Place, near Union Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.
Bragg, who lived in the 5300 block of North Euclid Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified any suspects in the killing.
