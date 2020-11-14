Police identify man shot and killed in Jennings

JENNINGS — St. Louis County Police have identified a man killed in a shooting Thursday evening as 23-year-old Jeremy Henley.

Henley, who lived in the 100 block of Hill Street in Madison, was with five other people in a home in the 2400 block of Akins Drive in Jennings when someone fired multiple shots into the residence at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Henley was killed and another man took himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two women in the home were injured, but police do not believe their injuries were related to the gunfire. One was taken to a hospital.

Everyone in the home is believed to be in their mid-20s, police say.

Total reported crime over the past six months in County Precinct 8, which comprises Jennings, is down about 19% from the same period one year ago.