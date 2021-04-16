 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man shot and killed in Kingsway West neighborhood
0 comments

Police identify man shot and killed in Kingsway West neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man shot and killed last week in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood. 

Christopher Ford, 38, was shot and killed just after midnight April 10 in the 5200 block of Northland Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Ford lived in the 4300 block of North Florissant

Police have no suspects in his killing. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Page and Congresswoman Cori Bush give message about housing eviction

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports