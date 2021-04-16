Police identify man shot and killed in Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man shot and killed last week in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.
Christopher Ford, 38, was shot and killed just after midnight April 10 in the 5200 block of Northland Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ford lived in the 4300 block of North Florissant
Police have no suspects in his killing.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.