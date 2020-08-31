 Skip to main content
Police identify man shot and killed in LaSalle Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified a man who was shot and killed inside a car last week in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.

Devonte Strickland, 28, was pronounced dead Saturday. Three days earlier, police said Strickland and a 13-year-old boy were in the 1100 block of South 11th Street when an unknown person fired shots into their car. 

Police found Strickland unconscious in the car; the teen ran away unharmed before eventually returning to the scene. 

Strickland lived in the 2600 block of Russell Boulevard.

Police said they found two weapons at the scene. 

