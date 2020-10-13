 Skip to main content
Police identify man shot and killed in Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Police identify man shot and killed in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed over the weekend in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood was identified by police Tuesday. 

Damian Irvin, 42, died at a hospital after police found him in the 4300 block of California Avenue. 

Irvin lived in the 1400 block of Elmridge Place, in an unincorporated portion of northwest St. Louis County. He was one of three people killed in the city between late Saturday and early Sunday. 

Police have not identified any suspects or motives in the shooting.

Total reported crime in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood over the past six months is down about 5.7% from one year prior. Property crime is down, while violent crime is up slightly. 

