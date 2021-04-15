 Skip to main content
Police identify man shot and killed in North Pointe neighborhood
UPDATED at 2:55 p.m. Thursday with victim's name. 

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man killed one day earlier in the city's North Pointe neighborhood. 

Trevonte Spencer, 24, found just after midnight Wednesday lying in the street in the 1500 block of McLaren Avenue. He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The scene was near the edge of the city's Baden neighborhood. 

Spencer's vehicle, with bullet marks, had crashed nearby, police say. 

Spencer lived in the 3200 block of January Avenue. 

Police have no suspects in his killing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

