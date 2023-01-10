 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify man shot and killed in Soulard

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in the chest last weekend in the Soulard neighborhood.

Jesse Lopez, 24, died in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Lopez lived in the 3900 block of Illinois Avenue in south St. Louis.

Lopez was discovered unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds on a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

2023 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker

Police have no suspects in the case.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News