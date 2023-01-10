Police identify man shot and killed in Soulard

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in the chest last weekend in the Soulard neighborhood.
Jesse Lopez, 24, died in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Lopez lived in the 3900 block of Illinois Avenue in south St. Louis.
Lopez was discovered unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds on a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have no suspects in the case.
From staff reports
