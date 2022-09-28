Police identify man shot and killed in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man who shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Page and Goodfellow boulevards.

Police found Eddie Lee Johnson, 41, shot inside a home in the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard just before 2 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators say they're identified the suspect as a 27-year-old man, but additional information was not available.

Investigators had set up crime scene tape around two homes across the street from Omar's Food Shop in the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, near the border of the West End neighborhood.

Johnson lived in the same block where he was shot, according to police.