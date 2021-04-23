 Skip to main content
Police identify man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis
Police identify man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man shot and killed Thursday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Tavean Parker, 24, was shot multiple times about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue.

Parker was found on a walkway and died at the scene, police said. His family provided Parker's home address to police, but the street address could not be confirmed.

Police have no suspects.

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map

 

