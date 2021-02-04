Police identify man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man killed two days earlier in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Leslie Moore, 30, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Wren Avenue. Moore lived two blocks from where he was killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have a suspect in his killing.
From staff reports
