Police identify man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood
Police identify man shot and killed in Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man killed two days earlier in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. 

Leslie Moore, 30, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Wren Avenue. Moore lived two blocks from where he was killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police do not have a suspect in his killing. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
