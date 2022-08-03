Police identify man shot and killed inside downtown St. Louis train station

Updated Tuesday with additional information.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man shot and killed earlier this week inside a downtown St. Louis train and bus station.

Dimari Chappelle, 17, was shot in the head around 3:20 p.m. inside the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center near South 15th and Spruce streets. The station is a hub for Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Montrel Alexander, 21, of the 4200 block of Virginia Avenue, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Chapple's killing. He was arrested soon after the shooting on a Metrolink platform.

The front entrance to the downtown train station was blocked for just under two hours Monday afternoon.