Police identify man shot dead at north St. Louis gas station

UPDATED at 7:50 p.m. Friday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man shot dead two days earlier at a north St. Louis gas station.

Moye Elkins, 30, was gunned down about 6 p.m. Wednesday at the BP gas station at 3520 Natural Bridge Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Elkins was found inside the gas station suffering from a gunshot wound. He died later at a hospital, police said.

Elkins lived in the 4900 block of Tholozan Avenue on the city's south side.

Police have no suspects in the killing.

St. Louis police Sgt. Keith Barrett said the death marked the ninth homicide of the year. At the same time last year there were eight. In 2019, there were seven homicides by Jan. 14 of that year, he said.

The gas station is in the city's JeffVanderLou neighborhood. Crime in that neighborhood over the last six months is up about 18% compared to the same period a year ago.

