Police identify man shot dead in the street in Castle Point neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Monday with name of victim

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County homicide detectives are investigating the death Saturday night of a man in the Castle Point neighborhood near Moline Acres.

The victim was identified Monday as Robert Smith, 35, of the 10300 block of Royal Drive. He was shot near his home in the same block of Royal Drive, in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to an alert from its ShotSpotter system, which uses microphones to identify gunfire and triangulate the location.

Officers found Smith lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives ask that anyone with information contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

