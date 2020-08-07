Police identify man shot dead inside vehicle in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Friday identified a man who was found shot dead inside a vehicle in north St. Louis County Thursday.

Avery West, 23 was pronounced dead shortly after police found him in the 10000 block of Count Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. Police initially responded about 1 p.m. to a call for shots fired.

West lived in the 10400 block of Count Drive.

Police included a photo of a vehicle of they say may have been involved in the shooting. It's described as a four-door sedan with tinted windows, a sunroof, alloy-style wheels, and a black grill and license plate frame.

Updated at 2:45 p.m. Friday with victim's identification.