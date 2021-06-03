 Skip to main content
Police identify man shot dead on Memorial Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a man shot dead on Memorial Day in the city. 

Anthony Jackson, 53, was shot and killed just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Romaine Place. Jackson lived in the 2700 block of San Rafael Place in Charlack.

The shooting happened in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said they found Jackson dead in a rear yard. 

Police have no suspects in his killing.

Jackson was one of at least five people shot and killed in St. Louis and St. Louis County over the three-day, holiday weekend. 

2021 St. Louis-area homicide map
