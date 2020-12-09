Police identify man shot dead on parking lot of St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday released the name of a man who was killed this week outside a Phillips 66 gas station in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Corbin Turman, 30, was shot on the parking lot of the gas station at 1113 Salisbury Street. He was found early Monday, about 1:15 a.m., and died at a hospital.

Turman lived in the 2700 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Hyde Park neighborhood is down about 10% from the same period one year prior. Property crime decreased, while violent crime increased slightly.

