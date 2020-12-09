 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man shot dead on parking lot of St. Louis gas station
0 comments

Police identify man shot dead on parking lot of St. Louis gas station

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday released the name of a man who was killed  this week outside a Phillips 66 gas station in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. 

Corbin Turman, 30, was shot on the parking lot of the gas station at 1113 Salisbury Street. He was found early Monday, about 1:15 a.m., and died at a hospital.

Turman lived in the 2700 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Hyde Park neighborhood is down about 10% from the same period one year prior. Property crime decreased, while violent crime increased slightly. 

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

Related:

2019 homicide map

2018 homicide map

2017 homicide map

2016 homicide map

2015 homicide map

2014 homicide map

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports