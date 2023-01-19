Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Wentzville

The shooting happened as Vincent and his passenger, Amber Smith, were running away in Wentzville, at which point police said Vincent pointed a gun at them. Two officers — one from St. Charles and one from St. Peters — shot at him. Vincent died at a hospital.

Smith, 37, was uninjured and eventually arrested a few blocks away. She has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon; possession of a controlled substance; forgery; resisting arrest; and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. On Thursday she was in custody at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $10,000 cash-only bail.

Court documents indicate Smith had a handgun, counterfeit money, six credit cards with different names, one social security card that wasn't hers, and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine.

She was on probation for a drug-related charge.

Wentzville police said the two officers who shot Vincent are on administrative leave. The St. Charles officer is a 32-year-old man with eight years of law enforcement experience, and the St. Peters officer is a 37-year-old man with nine years of law enforcement experience.

Investigators are reviewing both dash camera and body camera footage that captured the shooting.

Police said Vincent's gun, recovered at the scene, was a stolen firearm out of Marion, Illinois.

Vincent had been convicted on several charges in Missouri over the last several years. Those include assault on a law enforcement officer, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance, excessive speeding and unlawful possession of a firearm.