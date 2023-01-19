Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE — Police on Thursday identified the man killed by police earlier this week in Wentzville.
Sonny J. Vincent, 36, of Montgomery County, Missouri, was shot and killed by officers after he and a woman led officers on a chase in a stolen car from near St. Peters to Wentzville late Tuesday.
Officers with a St. Charles County task force attempted to pull over a 2011 Black Chevrolet Silverado around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 70 and Highway 79. Vincent sped off, leading police 12 miles west.
The shooting happened as Vincent and his passenger, Amber Smith, were running away in Wentzville, at which point police said Vincent pointed a gun at them. Two officers — one from St. Charles and one from St. Peters — shot at him. Vincent died at a hospital.
Smith, 37, was uninjured and eventually arrested a few blocks away. She has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon; possession of a controlled substance; forgery; resisting arrest; and second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. On Thursday she was in custody at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $10,000 cash-only bail.
Court documents indicate Smith had a handgun, counterfeit money, six credit cards with different names, one social security card that wasn't hers, and 0.3 grams of methamphetamine.
She was on probation for a drug-related charge.
Investigators are reviewing both dash camera and body camera footage that captured the shooting.
Police said Vincent's gun, recovered at the scene, was a stolen firearm out of Marion, Illinois.
Vincent had been convicted on several charges in Missouri over the last several years. Those include assault on a law enforcement officer, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance, excessive speeding and unlawful possession of a firearm.