 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify man shot, killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

  • 0

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Monday with name of victim, corrected age, additional details

ST. LOUIS — A man died Sunday evening after being shot in the city’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police identified the victim as Damon Hawkins, 47, of the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue.

Hawkins was found dead on a parking lot in the same block of Montclair Avenue about 6 p.m. Sunday. The lot is just north of Page Boulevard.

Police on Sunday had said the victim was 30 years old.

Police said a man shot Hawkins but they had not identified the suspect. Police provided no description of the killer.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News