Police identify man shot, killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

UPDATED at 10 a.m. Monday with name of victim, corrected age, additional details

ST. LOUIS — A man died Sunday evening after being shot in the city’s Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police identified the victim as Damon Hawkins, 47, of the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue.

Hawkins was found dead on a parking lot in the same block of Montclair Avenue about 6 p.m. Sunday. The lot is just north of Page Boulevard.

Police on Sunday had said the victim was 30 years old.

Police said a man shot Hawkins but they had not identified the suspect. Police provided no description of the killer.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.