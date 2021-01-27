Police identify man shot to death in car at busy north St. Louis intersection

ST. LOUIS — A man found fatally shot at a busy intersection this month was identified Wednesday as 30-year-old Dwayne Julius Johnson of St. Louis.
Johnson was shot in the head Jan. 10 in the 6000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. He was found dead in a vehicle in the 5900 block of Natural Bridge, and police said it appeared he was shot before his vehicle crashed.
Johnson lived in the 6100 Block of Lexington Avenue.
Police said they have no suspects.
