Police identify man shot to death in Fountain Park neighborhood

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. with name of victim

ST. LOUIS — The 40-year-old man fatally shot Wednesday night in St. Louis has been identified as Reginald Henry of the 1300 block of Walton Avenue.

Henry was gunned down about 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Walton. Police said he had been shot multiple times, and his body was found lying in the street.

Police on Thursday said they had no suspects in the slaying, which occurred on the eastern border of the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.