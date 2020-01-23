Police identify man shot to death in Fountain Park neighborhood
Police identify man shot to death in Fountain Park neighborhood

Man shot in the 1300 block of Walton in St. Louis

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of Walton Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting was located lying in the street near the front bumper of a car parked on Walton Avenue about 100 yards north of Page Boulevard. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. with name of victim

ST. LOUIS — The 40-year-old man fatally shot Wednesday night in St. Louis has been identified as Reginald Henry of the 1300 block of Walton Avenue.

Henry was gunned down about 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Walton. Police said he had been shot multiple times, and his body was found lying in the street.

Police on Thursday said they had no suspects in the slaying, which occurred on the eastern border of the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.

Crime in the Fountain Park neighborhood was down nearly 7% from July to December, compared to the same six-month period in 2018. To read about crime in the neighborhood, click here.

