Police identify man shot to death in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

St. Louis police Tuesday identified the man shot to death last week in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood as 20-year-old Khalil McDonald.
McDonald was found dead on a sidewalk about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Bacon Street.
McDonald lived in the 2700 block of Coleman Street, a street away from where he died.
Police said they have no suspects in McDonald's death.
From staff reports
