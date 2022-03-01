 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify man shot to death in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

St. Louis police Tuesday identified the man shot to death last week in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood as 20-year-old Khalil McDonald.

McDonald was found dead on a sidewalk about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Bacon Street.

McDonald lived in the 2700 block of Coleman Street, a street away from where he died.

Police said they have no suspects in McDonald's death.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
