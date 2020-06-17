Police identify man shot to death in Kingsway East neighborhood

UPDATED at noon Wednesday with name of man who died.

ST. LOUIS— A man was found shot to death in the Kingsway East neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The victim is identified as Jermane Hicks, 45, of the 4700 block of Leduc Street.

Police said Hicks was found dead about 7 p.m. Tuesday on the curb in the 4700 block of Leduc Street. He had been shot in the head during a quarrel, police said.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man who fled before police arrived.

A woman, 46, who was with Hicks was uninjured, police said.