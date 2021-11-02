Police identify man shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man who was shot to death over the weekend in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.
Kaleeb Barnes, 23, died at a hospital after being shot just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue, near Carter Avenue. Barnes lived in the same block of Alice.
Police said they were alerted by the Shot Spotter gunshot-detection system. Barnes had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived.
Police have no suspects.
From staff reports
