Police identify man shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man who was shot to death over the weekend in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.

Kaleeb Barnes, 23, died at a hospital after being shot just before 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue, near Carter Avenue. Barnes lived in the same block of Alice.

Police said they were alerted by the Shot Spotter gunshot-detection system. Barnes had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived.

Police have no suspects.

