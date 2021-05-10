 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man shot to death in Norwood Court
0 comments

Police identify man shot to death in Norwood Court

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Monday with victim's name.

NORWOOD COURT — Police on Monday identified a man shot to death the day before on a parking lot in Norwood Court.

About 5 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis County police officers found Terrion Alexander shot in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court. He died at the scene.

Alexander, 22, lived in the 1700 block of Arrowpoint Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the death. Police released few other details. 

That block of Woodstead Court is west of Lucas and Hunt Road, just south of the intersection with Interstate 70.

Those with information can contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210, or call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Can a jobs plan spur growth in St. Louis?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports