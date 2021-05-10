Police identify man shot to death in Norwood Court

UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Monday with victim's name.

NORWOOD COURT — Police on Monday identified a man shot to death the day before on a parking lot in Norwood Court.

About 5 a.m. Sunday, St. Louis County police officers found Terrion Alexander shot in the 7200 block of Woodstead Court. He died at the scene.

Alexander, 22, lived in the 1700 block of Arrowpoint Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the death. Police released few other details.

That block of Woodstead Court is west of Lucas and Hunt Road, just south of the intersection with Interstate 70.

Those with information can contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210, or call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-371-8477.

