Police identify man shot to death in Old North St. Louis neighborhoood
Police identify man shot to death in Old North St. Louis neighborhoood

Shooting on the corner of N 19th St and N Florissant Avenue in St. Louis

A body is loaded into a van at a shooting scene on the corner of North 19th Street and North Florissant Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday said the man shot to death this week in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood has been identified as James Barnett Jr.

Barnett, 32, lived in the 5500 block of Chamberlain Avenue in St. Louis.

Barnett was found dead about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in a grassy median in the 2900 block of North Florissant Avenue.

Police said they have no suspects.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

