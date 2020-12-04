Police identify man shot to death in Old North St. Louis neighborhoood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday said the man shot to death this week in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood has been identified as James Barnett Jr.
Barnett, 32, lived in the 5500 block of Chamberlain Avenue in St. Louis.
Barnett was found dead about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in a grassy median in the 2900 block of North Florissant Avenue.
Police said they have no suspects.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
