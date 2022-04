ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the man found shot to death in an alley last weekend as 56-year-old Anthony Dodson.

Dodson lived in the 700 block of North Euclid Avenue, a few blocks from where he died.

Dodson's body was discovered in an alley in the 700 block of Aubert Avenue just before 10 a.m. Saturday. He had been shot, police said.

Police said they have no suspects.

That block of Aubert is in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.