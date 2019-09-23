Subscribe for 99¢
shooting

Police investigate a homicide in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Rachel Rice for the Post-Dispatch

 By Rachel Rice St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS • A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon inside a home north of Fairground Park.

The victim is identified as Elliott Massey, 19, of the 3800 block of Lee Avenue.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Lee Avenue at 2:51 p.m. Sunday. They found Massey dead. Police said he had been shot multiple times.

A 21-year-old man with Massey was uninjured. Police say two men are suspected of killing Massey. Police on Monday did not release a possible motive for the attack or give a description of the suspects.

Neighbors said they heard just one gunshot. 

