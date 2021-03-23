Police identify man shot to death inside St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A man shot dead inside a home on Mimika Avenue last week has been identified as Clifford Rhodes, police said Tuesday.

Rhodes, 48, lived in the 5900 block of Mimika Avenue. He was found fatally shot inside a residence on the same block of Mimika about 11:30 a.m. on March 15.

A police summary of the shooting refers to Rhodes as the suspect. Officers were called to the scene for a disturbance and shooting. They found Rhodes inside. He had been shot and died at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the victims were two women, ages 55 and 30. Police did not provide any more details about the shooting.