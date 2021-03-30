 Skip to main content
Police identify man shot to death inside vehicle in St. Louis
UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday with victim's name, other details.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.

Terrell Moore, 29, was found dead inside a vehicle just after 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Spring Avenue. He had been shot multiple times, and the vehicle had numerous bullet holes.

Police had no suspects.

Moore lived in the 4200 block of West Page Boulevard in St. Louis.

