Police identify man shot to death inside vehicle in St. Louis

UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday with victim's name, other details.
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.
Terrell Moore, 29, was found dead inside a vehicle just after 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Spring Avenue. He had been shot multiple times, and the vehicle had numerous bullet holes.
Police had no suspects.
Moore lived in the 4200 block of West Page Boulevard in St. Louis.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today