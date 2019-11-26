UPDATED at noon Tuesday with the name of the victim.
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death near Gravois Park on Monday night, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting about 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Virginia Avenue. Homicide detectives were requested.
The victim was identified by authorities Tuesday as Darren Walters, 36, of the same block of Virginia. He was shot inside a residence and died at the scene, police said.
Walters was shot while arguing with an 18-year-old man, who fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.