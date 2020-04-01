Police identify man slain in Academy neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man found shot to death in the Academy neighborhood Tuesday has been identified as Kashus Campbell, 19, of St. Louis.
At about 1:30 a.m., police found Campbell inside a vehicle in the 5000 block of Maple Avenue. He died at the scene.
Investigators determined that Campbell had been shot in the 4100 block of North 22nd Street.
Police don't know who shot him. He lived in the 3200 block of Carter Avenue.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
