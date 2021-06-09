Police identify man slain in Greater Ville neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot this week in the Greater Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.
Officers found Zashief Williams, 23, in the 4600 block of Ashland Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Monday. He was in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.
Police had no suspects.
Williams lived in the same block of Ashland.
As of Wednesday, St. Louis has recorded at least 82 homicides so far this year, compared to 79 at the same time a year ago.
