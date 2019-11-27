UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday with name of man who died, more details from police
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead and a woman was injured Tuesday morning in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Eldridge Williams, 60, was killed inside a vehicle in the 3100 block of New Ashland Place. He was shot about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Williams lived in the 4000 block of Lincoln Avenue in St. Louis.
A 32-year-old woman suffered a minor injury to her hand. Paramedics treated her at the scene.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Police had no information on any suspects.
At the scene Tuesday, police officers were examining a black Chrysler 300, which appeared to have a window damaged by bullets. New Ashland Place is a street lined by mostly vacant lots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.