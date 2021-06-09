 Skip to main content
Police identify man slain in Greater Ville neighborhood
Police identify man slain in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot this week in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Officers found Zashief Williams, 23, in the 4600 block of Ashland Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Monday. He was in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.

Police had no suspects.

Williams lived in the same block of Ashland.

As of Wednesday morning, St. Louis has had 82 homicides this year, compared to 79 at the same time a year ago. 

