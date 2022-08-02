Police identify man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis

This story has been updated with the identity of the shooting victim.
ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the 23-year-old man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street.
Police said they found Kayzorn Buckner dead just before 2 a.m. inside a home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.
Buckner lived in the 5800 block of Ridge Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. No additional details were immediately available.