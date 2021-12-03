 Skip to main content
Police identify man slain in Jennings
JENNINGS — Police on Friday identified a man found dead inside a car in Jennings as 18-year-old Jaivyon Hudson of St. Louis.

St. Louis County police said Hudson was found in the front seat of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. to the 2700 block of Solway Avenue, near its intersection with Scottdale Avenue.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

