 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify man slain in north St. Louis

  • 0

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Friday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS — The man killed Thursday morning at a home in north St. Louis has been identified as Charles Melvin Johnson II.

Officers were called to a shooting about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue. They found Johnson suffering from fatal chest wounds.

Police on Friday said Johnson's wounds were from "an unknown cutting instrument." 

Johnson was 35 years old. Police did not release his home address.

The block of Emerson where he died is on the border of the Walnut Park East and the Mark Twain neighborhoods of north St. Louis.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News