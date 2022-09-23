Police identify man slain in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Friday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS — The man killed Thursday morning at a home in north St. Louis has been identified as Charles Melvin Johnson II.

Officers were called to a shooting about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue. They found Johnson suffering from fatal chest wounds.

Police on Friday said Johnson's wounds were from "an unknown cutting instrument."

Johnson was 35 years old. Police did not release his home address.

The block of Emerson where he died is on the border of the Walnut Park East and the Mark Twain neighborhoods of north St. Louis.