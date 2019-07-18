UPDATED at 10:40 a.m. Thursday with victim's name
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death late Wednesday night near the Halls Ferry Circle.
Rafael Givens was found dead about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, near Riverview Boulevard. He had been shot multiple times.
Police said they don't know who killed Givens.
Givens, 33, lived in the 1100 block of Howell Street.
The scene is in the city's Baden neighborhood. Total crime in Baden is up more than 28% from the same six-month period last year.
Among the violent crimes in Baden were six homicides from January to June this year, compared with two in the same period last year.
Anyone with information can call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.