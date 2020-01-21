Police identify man slain near St. Louis nonprofit aimed at reducing violence

ST. LOUIS — A gunman wearing jogging pants and a surgical mask fatally shot a man over the weekend near the headquarters of a nonprofit group trying to reduce violence in St. Louis, police said.
The victim was identified Tuesday as Marrion Dotson, 23, of the 4000 block of Palm Street.
Police said Dotson was shot multiple times about 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Page Boulevard, near Better Family Life, at 5415 Page. Police found him near a sidewalk on Page. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, police said.
The gunman is described as a black man, 17 to 20 years old and 5-foot-6 with a thin build. He wore a black hooded coat along with blue jogging pants with white stripes and the surgical mask.
Homicide detectives have made no arrests in the case and police haven't released a possible motive.
Police asked anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous or be considered for a potential reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
James Clark, vice president of community outreach for Better Family Life, said Tuesday that he doesn't know the victim or why he was slain. The Better Family Life office wasn't open at that time on Sunday, and Clark said it happened on the opposite side of the street, about two blocks away.
Better Family Life prides itself on intervening in conflicts in the community before feuds turn deadly. After Sunday's shooting, Clark said staffers came to the scene to talk with neighbors. Clark said crime is the No. 1 problem facing St. Louis and the city must do more to curtail it.
"We have got to understand, we're in a new dimension when it comes to crime," Clark said. "It's transient, it's morphing."