Police identify man struck by car, killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday released the name of the 60-year-old man who was struck by a car and killed Monday night while crossing the street.

Police said Mark Hubbs was walking east across Hampton Avenue near Gravois Avenue when a person driving a 2022 Hyundai Elantra south on Hampton hit him.

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old woman, is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Gravois-Hampton intersection, which includes a Walgreens, CVS and Metro Transit stop, sits at the border of the Princeton Heights and Boulevard Heights neighborhoods.